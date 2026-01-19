(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have added Niko Kovač to their list of potential managerial candidates for the summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Croatian tactician, currently thriving at Borussia Dortmund, has attracted growing attention from top European clubs, including Chelsea, who explored his availability before appointing Liam Rosenior.

However, Kovač immediately ruled out any mid-season exit, reinforcing his commitment to Dortmund.

Michael Carrick has stepped in as United’s interim manager until the end of the season.

Man United are still assessing their options

The decision reflects United’s desire to reset the project, assess their squad, and fully evaluate long-term options before committing to a permanent appointment.

Carrick’s role is strictly temporary, with INEOS and the club hierarchy intent on leaving no stone unturned during their managerial search.

Kovač has rebuilt his reputation impressively since taking over at Borussia Dortmund. His journey at BVB is one of stability, tactical clarity, and efficient squad management.

Kovač at Dortmund:

Appointed: January 2025

Predecessor: Nuri Şahin, dismissed after a turbulent seven months

Initial contract: Until June 2026

Extension: Early renewal in August 2025, extending to June 2027

Under Kovač, Dortmund have returned to their identity, compact, aggressive, efficient in transitions, and effective without the ball.

His methods have earned widespread praise, and his team are currently second in the Bundesliga, trailing only a historically dominant Bayern Munich by 11 points.

Red Devils need a complete reset in philosophy

With United seeking a manager capable of rebooting the team’s culture and structure, Kovač checks several key boxes.

Kovač remains under contract at BVB until 2027, and sources in Germany insist Dortmund consider him essential to their medium-term sporting vision.

With INEOS now at the heart of the club’s structure, the 2026 summer appointment is expected to shape the club’s next era.

Kovač is currently one of the most compelling options but prying him away from Dortmund could prove extremely difficult.

