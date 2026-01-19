Thomas Frank wanted by Premier League club if sacked by Tottenham

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are preparing to offer Thomas Frank the managerial role at Selhurst Park this summer, according to Football Insider.

With Oliver Glasner set to depart at the end of the season, the Eagles have accelerated their search for a new long-term leader and Frank has emerged as their preferred candidate.

Glasner has officially informed the club that he will not sign a contract extension, bringing an end to a turbulent spell in South London.

His relationship with the Crystal Palace hierarchy has deteriorated in recent months, particularly after he publicly criticised the board’s strategy in the transfer market.

Crystal Palace are looking for a fresh start

Those comments reinforced the club’s belief that a fresh start is needed in the summer.

The Palace manager guided the club to FA Cup and Community Shield success last year.

Palace view Frank as the ideal option for a rebuild, a manager who has proven he can deliver stability, tactical identity and competitive results while operating on a restricted budget.

His success at Brentford, where he oversaw promotion, Premier League consolidation, and smart squad building, makes him a natural fit for Palace’s long-term vision.

Even though Frank’s spell at Tottenham has turned difficult, with Spurs enduring a poor run and sitting in the lower half of the table, his reputation within English football remains exceptionally strong.

Tottenham boss Frank is admired at Selhurst Park

Sources at Selhurst Park believe that securing Frank would represent a major coup, especially given his track record in nurturing talent, improving team structure, and maximising resources.

While Frank is the No.1 target, Palace have drawn up a broader shortlist as a precaution. Names under evaluation include Jose Bordalas of Getafe and Íñigo Pérez of Rayo Vallecano.

With star players like Marc Guéhi and Jean-Philippe Mateta attracting heavy interest, and the club facing a tactical reset, Crystal Palace need a manager capable of rebuilding intelligently while keeping the team competitive.

Frank’s combination of Premier League experience, squad-building expertise and calm leadership positions him as the ideal candidate to lead Palace into a new era.

