Arsenal hold positive talks with Ligue 1 club for the transfer of talented English star

Marseille are reportedly on the verge of securing a loan deal for highly rated Arsenal winger Ethan Nwaneri, with negotiations progressing rapidly, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.



The move would see the 18-year-old spend the remainder of the season in Ligue 1, a step that both Arsenal and the player believe is necessary for his development.

Nwaneri, long considered one of the brightest talents in English football, has seen his progress stall this season due to limited playing time.

Despite being heavily involved last year, making 37 appearances across all competitions, the teenager has struggled to secure minutes amid fierce competition.

Nwaneri has struggled for playing time at Arsenal

The arrivals of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, combined with the continued world-class form of Bukayo Saka, who owns the right-wing position, have reduced Nwaneri to a bit-part role.

Mikel Arteta remains a huge admirer of the youngster, but recognises that restricted minutes are not conducive to his long-term growth.

Marseille’s proposal has caught Arsenal’s attention. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi reportedly held “positive talks” with Arteta and Nwaneri about the loan, emphasising that the teenager would be given substantial opportunities to play and develop in France.

De Zerbi has a record of nurturing young players

De Zerbi’s track record of nurturing young attacking talent, demonstrated during his time in the Premier League, makes the Ligue 1 side an appealing destination.

Marseille currently lack depth in wide areas and see Nwaneri as a ready-made contributor who can inject creativity and pace into their attack.

Nwaneri burst onto the scene in September 2022 when he made his Premier League debut at just 15 years and 181 days, becoming the youngest player in Arsenal’s history and the youngest in Premier League history.

Since then, he has steadily progressed through the ranks, earning England youth caps and becoming a familiar feature in Arsenal’s matchday squads.

But the next step in his development requires regular first-team football, something Marseille can provide immediately.

