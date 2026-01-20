Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at a training session (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Inter Milan fullback, Federico DiMarco.

The Italian defender has been a key player for Inter Milan, and his performance has attracted the attention of the North London club. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is impressed by his displays and wants to add more quality and depth to his squad.

Dimarco has also been linked with Manchester United. The Italian was on Chelsea’s radar last year.

Federico Dimarco would be a quality addition

The 28-year-old can operate as a left back, a wing back, or an attacking trailer. He could be the ideal utility man for Arsenal. The Gunners have already initiated preliminary contact to determine whether the player is willing to join them, according to Fichajes.

Meanwhile, the player is valued at €50 million, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay that price. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have the financial resources to get the deal done. Convincing the defender to join the club might not be too difficult for them either. He has proven himself in Italy, and he could be open to a new challenge. Arsenal have an exceptional team, and they are likely to fight for major trophies regularly.

Inter Milan to let Dimarco leave?

He has a contract until 2027, and the Italian club could sanction his departure at the end of the season, unless he decides to commit his long-term future to them. It would be ideal for Inter Milan to sanction his departure to Arsenal, especially if an offer of around €50 million is presented.

That said, the Inter Milan hierarchy is not too keen on losing an important player like him, and they could offer him a new deal until 2029. It will be interesting to see what the player decides.