(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are actively exploring a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, with reports suggesting a sensational swap-style deal could emerge as Unai Emery reassesses his attacking options.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Villa had agreed personal terms with Tammy Abraham and were progressing talks with Besiktas.

However, a conflicting update from The Athletic’s David Ornstein indicates that negotiations have now stalled, forcing Villa to pivot.

Aston Villa target Jean-Philippe Mateta in possible swap move

According to Ornstein, complications surrounding Abraham’s loan agreement in Turkey, specifically a purchase obligation held by Beşiktaş from Roma, have created a deadlock.

With no breakthrough in sight, Villa have turned their attention to Mateta, identifying the Palace forward as a Premier League-proven alternative capable of delivering immediately.

Villa’s interest in Mateta has coincided with a fresh development at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace interested in Evann Guessand

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a move for Evann Guessand, opening the door to a potential two-way deal.

Guessand joined Villa from Nice last summer for around £23.5m, but has struggled to establish himself at Villa Park.

Palace, however, have admired the Ivorian forward for some time and had previously explored a move.

To comply with financial regulations, any exchange would likely be structured as two separate transfers, with: Mateta heading to the Midlands and Guessand moving to South London.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s excellent goalscoring record for Crystal Palace

Unai Emery’s desire to strengthen his front line has led him to Mateta, who has been in formidable form.

The French striker has proven himself as a reliable Premier League goalscorer, offering the physical presence and finishing ability that Villa requires.

Last season, he scored 17 goals in 46 games, helping Palace to a historic season. This season he has continued his form with 10 goals so far, taking his overall tally for the club to 56 goals and 13 assists.

While Villa officials flew to Turkey earlier this month to close the Tammy Abraham deal, the complexity of his loan at Besiktas, specifically a purchase obligation held by the Turkish club from Roma, has caused a stalemate.

With no breakthrough in sight, Mateta represents a proven Premier League alternative who could slot immediately into Emery’s starting XI, while offering Guessand a chance to reignite his Premier League career under Oliver Glasner at Palace.