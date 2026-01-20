(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa recently crashed to a defeat against Everton in the Premier League, and manager Unai Emery has revealed that they are not even contenders for a top-five finish this season.

Villa are currently third in the league table, and they have been outstanding in recent months. However, the Spanish manager is clearly frustrated by the defeat and probably feels his team will not be able to sustain their recent run of form due to a lack of depth and quality.

Unai Emery left frustrated?

Aston Villa are unlikely to be able to improve their squad as much as the Premier League heavyweights, and that could have a big impact on how they finish the season.

Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce has now claimed that his comments after the game suggest Emery could eventually face a future away from Aston Villa. He is worried that the Spanish manager could be frustrated by the West Midlands club’s limited resources and feel he cannot take the team any further.

Pearce on Emery

The former City manager told talkSPORT: “I’ve watched this team a fair bit over the last six weeks and they’ve been outstanding, but they’re all punching above their weight. “When you look at the bench beyond that, it’s not as strong as all these other sides, especially Arsenal and Man City and the like so he’s got his hands tied. “I don’t know whether the frustration going forward will be too much for him that he can’t take this team any further than he is, and what the implications are for him and his job situation going forward. “Because he’s certainly alerted a lot of clubs that there’s an outstanding manager there.”

Top European clubs will be monitoring his situation, and it would not be a surprise if they come forward with an offer for Emery in future.

He is a quality manager who has himself at multiple clubs, and they could look to lure him away from Aston Villa. It would certainly be a huge blow for the English club, but they simply do not have the resources to compete regularly with elite clubs.

