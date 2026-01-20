Attacker deal is off in January as Man United refuse to go ahead with the move

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee’s hopes of securing a return to Serie A this month have been dashed, with Roma director of football Frederic Massara confirming that Manchester United have flatly refused to sanction a January move.



Despite the Dutch forward’s difficulties adapting to life at Old Trafford and his desire for more consistent playing time, United are unwilling to let him go mid-season.

Speaking to Italian media, as relayed by GOAL, ahead of Roma’s 2-0 win over Torino, Massara made the club’s situation unmistakably clear.

“Manchester United said no quite clearly a couple of weeks ago and they have not changed their minds,” he revealed, effectively ending Roma’s pursuit before the window even reaches its decisive stages.

Man United stand firm despite player’s frustrations

Zirkzee, who arrived at Old Trafford with high expectations following a breakout season with Bologna, has struggled to replicate that form in England.

Limited opportunities, tactical inconsistencies under different managers, and fierce competition for starting spots have all contributed to a frustrating first half of the season.

The Dutchman’s desire to return to Serie A is well-documented. He flourished in Italy, where his physical style, link-up play, and creativity were highly valued.

A move to Roma, where he would likely have become a central figure in the attack, appealed strongly as a chance to revive his season.

International ambitions under threat

One major factor pushing Zirkzee toward an exit is his ambition to secure a place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

With the Oranje boasting fierce competition in attack, including Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Brian Brobbey, and Donyell Malen, Zirkzee is acutely aware that warming the bench at Man United will not help his case.

A spell at Roma, where he would have had more minutes and a clearer role, was widely seen as the ideal platform to get his international prospects back on track.

While Zirkzee was considered one of their priority options, Massara’s confirmation forces them to explore other names in Serie A and abroad.

