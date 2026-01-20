West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Bournemouth and West Ham have reportedly entered a high-stakes battle to secure the services of Real Betis wonderkid Pablo Garcia.

According to a report from Fichajes, both Premier League clubs are prepared to trigger the 19-year-old’s €30 million (£26m) release clause in a move that signals both “sporting urgency and a vision for the future.”

The race for the Spanish starlet comes at a critical juncture for both sides, as they look to the winter market for solutions to their respective top-flight struggles while Wolves too have been linked with him.

West Ham rival Bournemouth for Pablo Garcia

For West Ham, the appeal of a release clause is undeniable. The Hammers are reportedly keen to avoid “long negotiations” with Real Betis, preferring the direct route of meeting the valuation to bypass any potential bidding wars.

Executing the €30 million clause offers a clean break, ensuring the player can be integrated into the squad immediately.

Bournemouth share this proactive approach. Following the high-profile departure of Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, manager Andoni Iraola is searching for a replacement who offers similar verticality and pace.

The Cherries’ hierarchy views the investment as a calculated risk, believing Garcia’s high ceiling justifies the significant outlay for a teenager.

Who is Pablo Garcia?

Pablo Garcia is widely considered one of the most exciting attacking prospects in La Liga.

A versatile winger who primarily operates on the right but can cut inside with his lethal left foot, the 19-year-old has drawn comparisons to some of Spain’s elite wide players.

A youth product of the Betis academy, Garcia made a name for himself as the top scorer in the Spanish youth leagues before making his senior debut in early 2025.

He truly announced himself on the international stage during the 2025 UEFA Under-19 European Championship, where he finished as the tournament’s top scorer, including a sensational four-goal haul in the semi-final against Germany.

West Ham have been active in January in bid to survive relegation

The pursuit of Garcia is part of January spending spree by West Ham board and manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Currently sitting in the relegation zone, the Hammers have already been active this month, securing deals for strikers Taty Castellanos and Pablo Felipe to bolster a blunt attack.

While a recent dramatic 2-1 win over Tottenham has provided a glimmer of hope, the board remains committed to providing Nuno with the tools necessary to avoid the drop.

Garcia is seen as the “offensive catalyst” who can provide the energy and unpredictability needed to transform West Ham’s season and preserve their Premier League status.