Leeds are planning their transfer business for January.

Celtic are looking to improve their attacking unit in the January transfer window and have identified Leeds United forward Joel Piroe as a target.

Apparently, Celtic have already held talks with the Premier League club regarding a move for the Striker, but the Premier League side is uninterested in letting the player join Celtic, as per Anthony Joseph from Sky Sports.

Celtic setback in Joel Piroe pursuit

Leeds United is owned by the 49ers, and they hold shares in Scottish outfit Rangers. Due to the rivalry between the two Scottish clubs, Leeds United are unwilling to do a deal with Celtic. It will be interesting to see if Celtic decides to move on to other options. They could use a quality striker during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Piroe is not a regular starter for Leeds United and needs a move during the January window to play more often. He will hope to secure a transfer before the January transfer window closes.

The ownership situation has complicated any potential move to Celtic. Otherwise, it could have been the ideal move for the Leeds United striker. He could have played regularly in Scotland, and Celtic would have helped him regain his form and confidence.

Leeds will need additions in January

Joel Piroe of Leeds United shoots
Joel Piroe of Leeds United shoots.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are fighting for survival in the Premier League. They have done well in recent weeks. They have made themselves hard to beat. However, they need to improve their attack if they want to pick up more points. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the gaps in their team during the January window. Signing a quality striker could make a big difference for them in the final third.

They have been linked with players like Jorgen Strand Larsen in recent days.

