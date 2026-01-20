Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in action against Fulham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from the club, and Real Madrid is interested in signing him.

Chelsea is now looking at a potential replacement and has identified PSG midfielder Joao Neves as a target. According to a report from Fichajes, they are considering a big-money move for the Portuguese international, with a figure of around €125 million under discussion.

Chelsea believe that the offer will be enough to convince PSG to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer in the coming months. Neves has also been linked with Manchester City.

Joao Neves is a top player

Neves has been outstanding for PSG, and he was a key part of the team that won the league title and the UEFA Champions League last season. He’s a young player with a lot of potential, and PSG will not want to sell someone like him. They will look to regularly challenge for major trophies, and they need to keep their best players. Neves is certainly one of their key players.

As far as Chelsea is concerned, they need a quality replacement for Enzo Fernandez if he moves on. The Portuguese international player would certainly be a quality acquisition for them. However, convincing PSG and the player himself will be tricky for the London club.

Can Chelsea convince Neves?

They must look to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign if they want to attract players of his quality. Neves will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. He might not want to join Chelsea if they fail to secure Champions League qualification.

€125 million is a lot of money, and it will be interesting to see what PSG decide if the offer is presented at the end of the season.