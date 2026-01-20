(Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Manchester City’s Champions League campaign hit a stunning low on Tuesday night as they suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat away to tournament newcomers Bodo/Glimt.

In what was expected to be a routine victory for the Premier League giants, Pep Guardiola’s side was completely dismantled by the Norwegian underdogs on the artificial turf at the Aspmyra Stadion.

The result leaves City’s European hopes in a precarious position and heaps further pressure on a squad that appears to be losing its invincibility.

“It’s embarrassing” – Erling Haaland issues brutal assessment

The night was particularly stinging for City’s talismanic striker, Erling Haaland.

Returning to his native Norway, Haaland cut a frustrated figure throughout the match, isolated by a spirited Bodo defense and unable to convert the few half-chances that fell his way.

Speaking to TNT Sports immediately after the final whistle, the forward offered a brutally honest assessment of the evening, refusing to hide behind excuses.

He said: “I don’t have the answers. I take full responsibility of not being able to score.

“I just apologise to everyone; every single Man City supporter, every supporter that travelled to Bodo, because in the end it’s embarrassing.”

Back-to-back alarms for Pep Guardiola

The loss in Norway comes hot on the heels of a dismal showing in the Manchester Derby, where they were comfortably beaten by Michael Carrick’s Manchester United.

The midfield, usually City’s greatest strength, has looked porous in back-to-back games, allowing Bodo/Glimt to counter-attack with lethal efficiency just days after United dominated the center of the park.

It is also the second game in a row where Haaland has been kept fully contained by the opponent.

With the season entering its critical phase, Guardiola faces a massive task to reintegrate his new stars and restore confidence before their silverware ambitions completely unravel.