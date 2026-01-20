Euro giants begin long term managerial planning with Arsenal boss Arteta a candidate

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at a training session (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Barcelona have quietly begun mapping out their long-term managerial strategy, and two high-profile names are already on the club’s radar: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique.

According to Diario Sport, both coaches are viewed as ideal future leaders for the Catalan giants.

However, Barca’s priority, at least for now, is to maintain stability by keeping Hansi Flick at the helm for as long as possible.

Hansi Flick still has the board’s backing

Despite turbulence in recent months and the constant pressure surrounding Barcelona’s performance expectations, the report states that the club hierarchy continue to see Flick as the right man to guide the team through its current phase.

The German coach has been tasked with overseeing a long-term rebuild marked by tight financial conditions, academy integration, and the challenge of competing with Real Madrid.

They hope his tenure can be extended to avoid further managerial instability.

Arsenal boss Arteta is the dream candidate

Arteta, a former Barcelona academy graduate, is considered an “aspirational target” within the club.

Barca have been impressed with his impressive work at Arsenal. He took over a side under crisis and he has made them title challengers and regulars in the Champions League.

Arteta has previously spoken about his emotional links to Barca, but he remains deeply committed to his long-term project in North London.

Any attempt to bring him to Camp Nou would likely be a future, not immediate, pursuit and would require Arsenal’s approval.

Enrique, who previously managed Barcelona from 2014 to 2017 and led the club to a historic treble, is another name being monitored.

His contract situation and relationship with PSG are being observed, but Barca recognise that convincing him to return would only be feasible if circumstances aligned perfectly.

