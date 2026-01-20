(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly preparing to battle a host of Premier League rivals to secure the signature of Fulham winger Harry Wilson this summer.

According to a report from TeamTalk, the Toffees are eager to bring the Welsh international back to Merseyside, capitalising on the player’s apparent desire to return to the north of England.

Wilson, a product of Liverpool’s academy, has become a key figure at Craven Cottage, but sources suggest he is eyeing a fresh challenge closer to his Wrexham home.

While Fulham are desperate to extend his stay in West London, they face stiff competition. Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, and Sunderland are all monitoring the situation closely, with Leeds retaining strong interest after a failed pursuit last summer.

Harry Wilson has been one of Fulham’s best players

Despite the transfer speculation, Wilson has remained professional and clinical on the pitch, establishing himself as one of Fulham’s standout performers this season.

In the 2025/26 campaign, the winger has been in electric form, contributing 7 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances.

He has developed a reputation as a player for the big occasion, recently netting a late winner against Chelsea and a crucial equaliser against his former club, Liverpool.

His ability to cut inside from the right and unleash lethal long-range efforts has made him indispensable to Marco Silva’s side.

Losing such a productive outlet would be a significant blow for the Cottagers.

Wilson has previously been likened to Fernando Torres by Liverpool fans

Wilson was one of the Liverpool academy products that was highly-rated and a favourite among the supporters.

Fans likened him to Fernando Torres due to their similar looks, particularly the “baby-faced” features and swept-back hairstyle, leading to the nickname ‘Scouse Torres’.

This comparison became most prominent during Wilson’s loan spell at Derby County in 2018. In a Carabao Cup clash at Old Trafford, Wilson scored a stunning free-kick to help knock out Manchester United.

He then celebrated by holding up five fingers, previously famously used by Torres to taunt United fans about Liverpool’s five European Cups.

It remains to be seen whether Wilson join Liverpool’s city rivals Everton or opts for a move to Leeds United who are strongly keen on securing his services as well.