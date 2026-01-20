Jacquet remains the priority for Chelsea but they have two other alternatives on shortlist

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are intensifying negotiations with Rennes for highly rated French centre-back Jérémy Jacquet, with the player himself keen on making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Discussions have been ongoing throughout January, and the 20-year-old defender has now

emerged as Chelsea’s top defensive priority for the current window.

Rennes hold firm – Jacquet to cost more than Doku

Rennes are refusing to budge easily. The Ligue 1 side sold Jérémy Doku to Manchester City for €64 million, and, according to club insiders, they want even more for Jacquet, who is under contract until 2029 and has no release clause.

Jacquet has started nearly every league match this season, becoming one of the most impressive young defenders in France.

He has attracted multiple scouts across Europe, but Chelsea remain the most determined suitor and have already made the player aware he is a key part of their long-term project.

Chelsea’s need for a centre-back has grown following injuries, inconsistent form in the current squad, and a desire to refresh the defensive core under new head coach Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea have two alternatives on their shortlist

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Chelsea are also monitoring Jacobo Ramón of Como as an alternative.

However, pulling off a deal for the 19-year-old Spanish defender would be extremely challenging.

Ramón only joined Como last summer. Real Madrid hold an €8m buyback clause. The Spanish giants also retain a 50% sell-on, giving them significant control.

Real have not ruled out re-signing the player and that may make it difficult for Chelsea to sign him.

This means any move for Ramón would likely require both Como and Real Madrid to approve a complex financial structure.

Another name being evaluated is Marcos Senesi, currently at Bournemouth. The Argentine international is out of contract this summer, making him the most financially accessible candidate.

