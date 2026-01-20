(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Leeds United are linked with a move for former Spurs striker Troy Parrott as Daniel Farke looks to bolster his attacking ranks.

According to a new report from Football FanCast, the Whites have sounded out a potential deal for the AZ Alkmaar and Republic of Ireland forward.

Leeds keen on signing Troy Parrott

As per the report, sources close to the player suggest that Leeds are seriously considering bringing the 23-year-old back to English football, following a period of sustained interest that saw links emerge both last summer and again in December.

While his time at Tottenham may not have yielded the breakthrough many expected, earning him the harsh moniker of a “flop” in some quarters, Parrott has revitalised his career in the Eredivisie.

Since making the permanent switch to AZ Alkmaar, the Dublin-born striker has found a ruthless streak in front of goal.

His form this season has been particularly electric, netting nine goals in just 13 Eredivisie appearances and 19 goals in 25 games across all competitions.

His confidence was further highlighted on the international stage recently, where he scored a memorable hat-trick for the Republic of Ireland to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

This blend of domestic consistency and international pedigree suggests a player who has matured significantly since his early days in North London, transforming into the clinical number nine he was always tipped to become.

His form has seen him even be linked with a stunning return to Tottenham.

How would Parrott thrive in Leeds United’s new system under Daniel Farke?

Troy Parrott’s potential arrival at Elland Road comes at a pivotal tactical juncture for Daniel Farke.

After a difficult start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, Farke has pivoted away from his traditional 4-3-3 system, finding “white-hot” form with a new 3-5-2 hybrid formation.

The shift to a back three was first introduced during a match against Manchester City in late November and has since sparked a seven-game unbeaten run, Leeds’ longest top-flight streak without defeat since 2001.

Club Apps Goals Assists Total G/A AZ Alkmaar 72 39 9 48 Excelsior Rotterdam 32 17 5 22 Tottenham Hotspur U18 15 17 3 20 Tottenham Hotspur U21 14 5 1 6 Tottenham Hotspur UEFA U19 9 9 2 11

Selective Troy Parrott club stats via Transfermarkt

This system has been transformative because it prioritizes direct, over-the-top balls to two strikers rather than a gradual build-up to a lone forward.

Parrott is viewed as an ideal candidate to thrive in this new setup for several reasons. He possesses the technical ability to drop deep and facilitate the wingers, but his recent stats prove he now has the predator’s instinct inside the box.