Liverpool face intense Real Madrid competition to sign Konaté replacement

Liverpool FC
Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool are facing a growing dilemma over the future of Ibrahima Konaté, with TeamTalk reporting that the centre-back remains nowhere close to agreeing a new contract at Anfield.

The 26-year-old Frenchman, whose deal expires in 2026, believes he deserves to be one of the highest-paid defenders in the Premier League, a stance that has created a significant gap in negotiations.

Konaté has established himself as one of Liverpool’s most dominant defenders when fit, but persistent injuries have limited his consistency.

Despite this, the former RB Leipzig star feels his performances, profile, and importance to the team justify a salary package comparable to the league’s top-earning centre-backs.

Liverpool are unwilling to give Konaté a big contract

Liverpool, however, are reluctant to commit to a mega-contract under their evolving financial structure.

TeamTalk further claims that Liverpool already have a replacement in mind should Konaté eventually depart, Micky van de Ven, Tottenham Hotspur’s lightning-fast Dutch centre-back.

Van de Ven, 24, has been one of Spurs’ standout performers since joining from Wolfsburg in 2023.

Revered for his recovery pace, tackling intelligence, and ability to defend large spaces, the Netherlands international fits perfectly into Liverpool’s preferred high defensive line.

Reds face Real Madrid competition for Spurs star

However, signing him would require a massive transfer fee, with Tottenham unlikely to consider negotiations unless confronted with an extraordinary bid.

Spurs value van de Ven as one of their marquee players, especially given his long-term contract running until 2029.

Adding further intrigue, Real Madrid are also monitoring van de Ven’s situation. The Spanish giants are preparing for long-term reinforcements at centre-back.

Madrid scouts have been following the Dutchman since his Wolfsburg days and view him as a strong candidate for their next defensive rebuild.

