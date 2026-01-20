Liverpool star is willing to accept a lower salary to seal January window exit

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Juventus are preparing what is described as a “last decisive attempt” to convince Liverpool to part ways with Federico Chiesa before the January transfer window closes, according to Calciomercato.



The Bianconeri have made the Italy international one of their top priorities this month, sensing a rare opportunity to bring him back to Serie A at a cut-price fee.

Liverpool had initially resisted all approaches for Chiesa, valuing him as an important squad option during Mohamed Salah’s absence at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool stance could soften due to Salah’s return

However, with Salah now set to return to Merseyside following Egypt’s elimination, the Reds may be more open to negotiations.

Sources in Italy suggest Liverpool would consider a sale at around €15 million, a figure that matches with their strategy of trimming non-essential squad players while reinvesting in long-term targets.

Chiesa, who has struggled for consistent minutes under Arne Slot this season, is keen on a fresh start.

The winger has reportedly given Juventus the green light, expressing a strong desire to return to his homeland where he previously enjoyed the best form of his career with Fiorentina and Juve.

Federico Chiesa is pushing for a move this month

During Salah’s absence for AFCON, Chiesa hoped to cement a place in Slot’s starting XI.

However, despite flashing moments of quality, he has largely remained a peripheral figure.

Chiesa has managed just two goals in 16 Premier League appearances, the vast majority of which have come as late cameos from the bench.

The player himself is driving the move. Chiesa is understood to be desperate to revive his career and regain his status as a key starter for the Italian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

In order to make the transfer financially feasible, Chiesa is also said to be willing to accept a reduced salary, demonstrating his determination to seal the move.

