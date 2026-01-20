(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly exploring an audacious swap deal that would see midfielder Manuel Ugarte head to Sunderland in exchange for the Black Cats’ breakout star, Noah Sadiki.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, the Red Devils are willing to use the Uruguayan international as “swop-bait” to secure one of the Premier League’s most exciting young talents.

Manchester United ready to use Manuel Ugarte as bait

Manuel Ugarte time at Old Trafford appears to be drawing to a premature close. Signed with high expectations under former manager Ruben Amorim, the £42 million midfielder has struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League and failed to cement a starting role.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has wasted no time stamping his authority on the squad with an impressive win against Man City on his first match back.

Carrick deployed a double pivot of Kobbie Mainoo and veteran Casemiro against Manchester City, a decision that paid dividends.

This selection suggests Carrick views the Mainoo-Casemiro partnership as his preferred engine room foundation, with Ugarte likely to play off the bench.

With the club looking to “follow Amorim’s thought process” in terms of offloading the player, but repurposing the sale for a new target, Ugarte is now seen as a valuable asset to facilitate a swap rather than a key part of United’s future.

Noah Sadiki has impressed at Sunderland

Noah Sadiki has been a revelation since Sunderland’s return to the top flight. The 20-year-old arrived at the Stadium of Light from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise for a shrewd £15 million fee in the summer and has quickly become a standout performer.

His energy, tactical intelligence, and ability to break up play have been instrumental in the Black Cats’ excellent start to their Premier League campaign.

Described internally as an “incredible” talent, Sadiki fits the profile of the dynamic, high-ceiling player United are desperate to add to their ranks.

While Sunderland will be reluctant to part with their summer signing so soon, the prospect of signing an established international like Ugarte in return could prove tempting for the Wearside club.