Midfielder wants Man United move; contact already established with his agent

Rúben Neves has emerged as a genuine late-window opportunity for Manchester United, with Football Insider reporting that the Al Hilal midfielder is open to making the switch back to the Premier League.



The 28-year-old’s representatives have reportedly initiated contact with United, signalling that the player is keen on a potential move to Old Trafford before the January window shuts.

Sources indicate that Neves is intrigued by the possibility of joining Man United at a time when the club are carefully evaluating their options following the managerial change.

While United have publicly maintained that they are unlikely to spend in January, the approach from Neves’ camp has forced internal discussions on whether circumstances should change.

Ruben Neves wants to come back to the Premier League

Neves, who left Wolves for Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal in the summer of 2023, has continued to perform at a high level in Riyadh, demonstrating the same deep-lying playmaking qualities that made him one of the Premier League’s most reliable midfielders.

Before his move to Saudi Arabia, Neves was widely regarded as one of the league’s most technically gifted midfielders. During his six years at Wolves, he made over 250 appearances.

He has also maintained a strong presence with the Portugal national team, featuring regularly in their major tournament squads.

That pedigree makes him an attractive short-term and potentially medium-term solution for a United midfield that has struggled with consistency and depth.

United’s midfield issues have been evident throughout the season.

Man United need fresh legs in the midfield

Casemiro’s form has dipped and Manuel Ugarte has not yet established himself as the long-term answer.

With Bruno Fernandes often carrying much of the creative burden alone, adding a controlling midfielder with Premier League experience could provide crucial balance.

From United’s side, the major question remains timing. The club’s board have emphasised a disciplined approach to January spending, preferring to wait until the summer to make major moves once a permanent manager is appointed.

However, the combination of Neves’ availability, Premier League pedigree, and clear interest in joining could tempt United into action earlier than planned.

