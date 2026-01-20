Chelsea players in a huddle (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are now looking to sell Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni to fund a move for Enzo Fernandez.

The Chelsea midfielder is a top target for them, and they are prepared to raise funds in the coming months in order to get the deal done. They are prepared to sell Camavinga for €40 million and Tchouameni for €60 million, as per Fichajes.

Double sale to fund Enzo Fernandez move?

Both players have been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, and it will be interesting to see where they end up. The asking price seems reasonable given their potential. Both players are tremendous with a bright future. They are still relatively young, and they could develop into top-class players with the right guidance.

Real Madrid are not convinced by their performances and believe someone like Enzo Fernandez would be an upgrade. The Chelsea star has been outstanding since joining the club, and he has the tools to develop into one of the best midfielders in the world.

Will Chelsea let Fernandez move?

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid comes forward with an offer to sign him. Chelsea will not want to lose a player of his quality easily, and they could demand a high price. It is no surprise that the Spanish outfit is looking to sell players in order to raise funds.

Fernandez could be attracted to the idea of moving to La Liga. He has shown his quality in England and could be open to a new challenge. Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he will look to fight for major trophies with them.

He has done quite well at Chelsea, and this could be the right time for him to take the next step. Fernandez is also on PSG’s radar.