Liverpool prepare concrete bid for €100m sensation who wants to play for them

RB Leipzig’s explosive young forward Yan Diomande has become one of the most coveted players of the winter transfer window, with several European giants preparing for what could become one of the biggest bidding wars of 2026.



At just 19 years old, Diomande has taken the Bundesliga by storm. His performances have put Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and even Bayern Munich on high alert.

The Bundesliga club have informed all interested parties that any negotiation will only begin at €100 million.

Leipzig’s valuation reflects their belief that Diomande will become one of world football’s elite attackers.

The winger has scored seven goals this season and provided four assists in all competitions for the German club.

Liverpool prepare concrete move for Yan Diomande

Among the many suitors, Liverpool’s interest is currently the strongest, sources close to the agents indsutry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Reds are expected to make a formal approach in the coming months, viewing Diomande as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah and a perfect fit for their new system.

The attacker has already admitted that he wants to play at Anfield and that he is a big Liverpool fan.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have tracked him since 2024 and see him as a potential heir to Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners have held internal discussions but are wary of entering a nine-figure bidding war.

PSG have already scouted him multiple times this season.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Man United are all monitoring the player but either they have other priorities right now or are not ready to make such a huge financial committment.

Bayern Munich are expected to enter the race

Bayern have not yet made a formal move, but insiders suggest they will revisit the situation in the summer once defensive reinforcements are secured.

The Bavarians are impressed by Diomande’s profile and believe he could become a future Bundesliga superstar.

With Leipzig refusing to negotiate before June, the battle for Diomande is set to escalate massively later this year.

His contract, age, ceiling, and versatility make him one of the most valuable young players in Europe.

