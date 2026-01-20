Liverpool prepare concrete bid for €100m sensation who wants to play for them

RB Leipzig’s explosive young forward Yan Diomande has become one of the most coveted players of the winter transfer window, with several European giants preparing for what could become one of the biggest bidding wars of 2026.
At just 19 years old, Diomande has taken the Bundesliga by storm. His performances have put Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and even Bayern Munich on high alert.
The Bundesliga club have informed all interested parties that any negotiation will only begin at €100 million.
Leipzig’s valuation reflects their belief that Diomande will become one of world football’s elite attackers.
The winger has scored seven goals this season and provided four assists in all competitions for the German club.
Liverpool prepare concrete move for Yan Diomande
Among the many suitors, Liverpool’s interest is currently the strongest, sources close to the agents indsutry have informed CaughtOffside.
The Reds are expected to make a formal approach in the coming months, viewing Diomande as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah and a perfect fit for their new system.
The attacker has already admitted that he wants to play at Anfield and that he is a big Liverpool fan.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have tracked him since 2024 and see him as a potential heir to Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners have held internal discussions but are wary of entering a nine-figure bidding war.
PSG have already scouted him multiple times this season.
Tottenham, Chelsea and Man United are all monitoring the player but either they have other priorities right now or are not ready to make such a huge financial committment.
Bayern Munich are expected to enter the race
Bayern have not yet made a formal move, but insiders suggest they will revisit the situation in the summer once defensive reinforcements are secured.
The Bavarians are impressed by Diomande’s profile and believe he could become a future Bundesliga superstar.
With Leipzig refusing to negotiate before June, the battle for Diomande is set to escalate massively later this year.
His contract, age, ceiling, and versatility make him one of the most valuable young players in Europe.
Liverpool preparing £78 million offer to tempt key star away from rival club
Preparing, preparing. I’m sure they’re still preparing the offers for Sememyo and Geuhi who already signed for City. Sleepy, sloppy. Before Hughes wakes up van den Ven and Sclotterbeck and Diomende is also gone.
ever preparing and obvous deals stolen from thier noses.imagine loosing out on Geuhi😭when yo defence leakes every game…
Oh yeah – we just spent over €200 million for two forwards….oh lets buy another one for €100 million…gee that’s better than spending €68 million for Semenyo….well the only way that LFC can spend that sort of money for him is if they sell Mo…which is what they should do.
But for 3 seasons now I have been calling out for a no holds barred midfield enforcer in the mould of a Bruno Guimarães or Fulham’s Pallinha – someone strong in a tackle in the midfield…the current lot barring Szoboszlai are to dainty without real ruthlessness/strength.
Fullbacks…VVD nearing the end…Konate drops the bundle and injury prone and big headed…Kerkez just bedding in…Bradley injured (quite often)….Frimpong (not a fullback at 5 foot nothing)…Gomes injury prone…Robbo too old…Leoni still young and untested…the rest not being played as deemed not good enough….With that line up is it any wonder that LFC are where they are in the League…
Sorry I blame Edwards and Hughes for this pitiful situation….they seem to think oh we will just go out and buy a few teenagers/twenty year olds and wait for them to blossom…well – while we have a coach who does not even give the pick of the crop youngsters a run…until he turns around and finds OH GEE WE DO NOT HAVE ANY FIT SENIOR PLAYERS TO CALL ON AT ALL!!!
I am over it…I am also over excuses as to why we miss out on players we should have got…we were in for Van Der Ven but let Tottenham snap him up from Wolfsburg for £34.5 million transfer in August 2023., we should have bought him from Wolfsburg…now we want to pay £78 million/double…and I keep hearing LFC tomes talking about waiting until these types of players prove themselves – well at that point you pay double for them…I still believe Van Der Ven is a good buy as an heir apparent to VVD but we could have had him from the get go for a lot less and been playing all that time.
I think the transfer business of Edwards & Hughes have got us into a very sticky predicament!
But for sure we need an enforcer midfielder and replacement backs long before we need forwards! YNWA!
You are right, the transfer business has not been great. It was good to see the club finally spend big to revamp the squad but, sell Diaz, no replacement – 8 years and still no heir to the salah throne, spent months trying to get zubermendi in then no defensive midfielder at all. We looked at Cherki, Sememyo and Geuhi all went to city for 5m less than we paid for Isak?????? Now we are looking at 100m on Diomande. He is a great player, full of potential but his transfer market value is half that so why go this high, if we are going to spend this type of money then I would get in Barcola from PSG. For now we really need a centre back – Bastoni is the one to get, then look for another in the summer. I would also look at bringing trent back if he becomes available.
I support you bro but liverpool did not know he was going to be as good as he is at tottenham
ANOTHER TO ESCAPE YOZZER?????.
ever preparing and obvous deals stolen from thier noses.imagine loosing out on Geuhi😭when yo defence leakes every game…
They should act fast but before they could do that they need to sell at least 5 players
Hudges should use that £100m and sign three players instead of one its crazy to spend £100m for just one player his not even at the level of Mbappe or salah is he really that important to liverpool