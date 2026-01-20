Terms agreed: West Ham United set to receive new bid for 28-year-old

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Flamengo are preparing to return with a new offer for Lucas Paquetá this week as they continue their push to bring the West Ham United star back to Brazil, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 28-year-old midfielder has already agreed personal terms on a lucrative four-year contract should West Ham approve the transfer, signalling his strong desire to make the move happen.

Despite a strong opening bid of around €40 million, Flamengo are ready to submit an improved formal offer in the coming days.

However, sources close to the negotiations believe the new bid may not be dramatically higher, as Flamengo feel their first proposal was already competitive for a player approaching his prime and eager to return home.

West Ham United hold firm stance on Paquetá

West Ham, meanwhile, have not yet accepted any offer and remain firm in their valuation.

The Premier League side are aware that Paquetá is one of their most technically gifted and marketable stars, making negotiations delicate.

The Hammers want to secure the best possible fee while also preparing for the possibility of losing a player who has been central to their creativity since arriving from Lyon.

Paquetá’s commitment to Flamengo’s proposal has accelerated discussions.

He is fully committed to Flamengo on contract terms. The proposed deal would run until 2030, making him a marquee signing.

Flamengo have been targeting Paquetá since last year, and their board considers him a transformational signing, both for sporting impact and for the club’s national and continental ambitions.

Paquetá is keen on leaving the Hammers this month

The timing is also tricky, as the London club must ensure they have adequate replacements lined up.

With less than two weeks left in the Premier League transfer window to shut down, the Hammers must make a decision soon on their star player.

Flamengo are pushing aggressively and are confident Paquetá’s desire will help move negotiations forward.

However, there is no guarantee that their new offer will satisfy West Ham, meaning this saga could stretch further.

Versatile 31-year-old English star is offered to West Ham United