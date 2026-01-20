West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United are now closing in on the signing of Keiber Lamadrid this month.

The 22-year-old midfielder will complete his move to West Ham United on loan until the end of the season. According to journalist Elias Lopez, the talented younger is currently in Paris, and he is finalising his medical with East London club.

The 22-year-old will join from Venezuelan club Deportivo La Guaira. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly and make an immediate impact. It is no secret that West Ham need more quality in the middle of the park. They will hope that the talented young midfielder can help them improve.

West Ham are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League. They need as much quality as they can get. The Venezuelan international will look to make an impact in English football and prove his quality at the highest level. If he manages to impress in the Premier League, he might be able to secure a big move in the summer.

West Ham could be the ideal stepping stone for the talented young midfielder.

The Hammers will be desperate to stay up this season. A club of their stature should be doing a lot better, but they find themselves scrapping for survival.

They have done well to improve the attacking unit this month, and it seems that they are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park as well. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions before the January window closes.

The right players could help them stay up in the Premier League.