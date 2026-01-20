Wolves have brought in a new manager. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing the Wolves attacker Hwang Hee-chan during the January transfer window.

According to a report from football insider, the 29-year-old attacker is a target for the Dutch outfit, and they are expected to offer between £5 million and £10 million for him. Wolves are willing to sell the South Korean International this month as they prepare for relegation.

The 29-year-old attacker is on considerable wages of around £70,000 a week. It will be difficult for the club to afford that if they go down to the second division of English football. Therefore, they are prepared to sanction his departure.

The move to the Netherlands could be ideal for the 29-year-old South Korean as well. He will want to compete at the highest level. He will not want to go down to the championship next season. The move to PSV could allow him to compete in European football.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal quickly. Signing the 29-year-old attacker for a fee of around £5 to £10 million would represent an excellent bargain for the Dutch outfit. They need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 29-year-old could be ideal for them. He can operate on the flanks as well as Central. His versatility will be a huge bonus for PSV.

Hee-chan has proven himself in the Premier League, and he has a wealth of experience at the highest level. He has the technical attributes to thrive in the Netherlands, and he could make an immediate impact in Dutch football.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves can use the funds to improve their squad.