(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer believes Arsenal will go all the way to the final of the tournament but will be stopped by one team.

The Newcastle United legend has tipped the Gunners to reach the showpiece event in Budapest this May, only to fall short against the reigning champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal can only be stopped by PSG

Speaking on Amazon Prime, Shearer delivered his verdict prior to Arsenal’s statement victory over Inter Milan, a result that cemented their status as serious contenders for the European crown.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been imperious in Europe this season, boasting a flawless record in the league phase.

Their latest win, a convincing 3-1 win away at the San Siro against last season’s runners-up Inter, made it seven wins from seven matches.

This perfect run guarantees the Gunners a top-two finish and crucial home advantage for the second legs of the knockout stages.

Despite their dominance, Shearer insists the holders remain the team to beat.

“There is no doubt that this mob tonight, Arsenal, have got a really good chance of being there. But I just think because of what PSG did last year, the players that they have, I’m just going to edge it with PSG. But Arsenal won’t be far away.” “Probably Arsenal [to reach the final]. I think with the confidence and the belief that Arsenal have. “And you’ve seen with the turnover of players in terms of the squad that he can leave on the squad and they still look a very, very strong team and a team capable of coming and winning. “That will certainly help them in the moments ahead so, yeah, PSG and Arsenal [as favourites].”

Arsenal emerging as Europe’s most complete side?

Mikel Arteta’s side have been one of the best teams in Europe this season. They currently lead the Premier League table, seven points ahead of 2nd placed Manchester City who have suffered another dip in form.

In the League Cup, they have one foot in the final having beaten Chelsea 3-2 away from home in the first-leg of the semi-final. They are also advancing comfortably in the FA Cup.

This on top of their outrageous start to the Champions League season has everyone believing that not only will Mikel Arteta finally win a trophy this season, he could win more than just one.