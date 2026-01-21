Talks at early stages: Manager approves Chelsea star's surprise potential loan transfer

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Talks are reportedly at an early stage for a surprise potential loan move taking Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina international only joined the Blues during the summer, arriving from Manchester United for £40m, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Still, Garnacho’s future may already be in some doubt as Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is said to have approved a potential loan move for the player, according to Fichajes.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would agree to this, but it’s fair to say Garnacho has blown hot and cold at Stamford Bridge, and in many ways looked like a bit of a risky signing to begin with.

Alejandro Garnacho loan could be a smart move by Chelsea

Garnacho had his issues at Man Utd, and it’s easy to forget he’s still only 21 years old, as he’s been around for a while now.

Chelsea may well benefit from loaning the youngster out for a while, so he can gain experience and mature a bit before potentially returning to west London a better player.

At the same time, if CFC are having regrets over bringing Garnacho in, then they have previously shown they could be prepared to pull the trigger very soon after a player’s arrival.

Chelsea’s ruthless approach in the transfer market

Last season, Joao Felix joined Chelsea in the summer and didn’t last long, leaving to join AC Milan on loan in January before being sold permanently to Al Nassr last summer.

In the same campaign, Renato Veiga joined in the summer and also left midway through the term for a loan to Juventus, before then joining Villarreal permanently this season.

Meanwhile, Facundo Buonanotte joined on loan from Brighton a few months ago but has already had that loan ended early as he’s instead joined Leeds.

The same could be about to happen with Garnacho if this report is to be believed.