Sources: Arsenal & Chelsea sense opportunity to position themselves as favourites for €90m transfer

Arsenal and Chelsea are both working to position themselves as favourites for the transfer of Arda Guler if the Real Madrid playmaker becomes available.

As first reported in my exclusive here for the Daily Briefing, Guler is a long-term target for the Gunners, while the Blues have also recently had multiple contacts to ask about his situation.

The Turkey international has been on Arsenal’s radar since at least October 2024, and it could be that he’d be an important addition after some inconsistent form from both Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also seem keen to ensure they’re in the mix for Guler as both clubs sense that he could be available for around €90-100m this summer.

Arda Guler to Arsenal or Chelsea could be one to watch in the summer transfer window

Discussing the Guler situation, sources with links to the agents industry suggested that the player was not currently keen on leaving the Bernabeu.

However, Arsenal and Chelsea are continuing to monitor the Turkey international as there’s some sense that Madrid could cash in for the right price this summer.

“Arsenal are continuing to monitor Arda Guler,” one source said. “The challenge would be persuading the player, who is not currently looking to leave Real Madrid.”

“It’s not one for January, for sure, but let’s see in the summer – Real would probably have to have a serious think about it for €90-100m,” another source told me.

Should Arda Guler pick Arsenal or Chelsea?

Guler looks like he could do a job for multiple top clubs, and the current lack of creative spark in Arsenal’s midfield could mean he gets a key role at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, he might also be tempted by Stamford Bridge as Chelsea have so often prioritised the recruitment and development of elite young talent in recent years.

The 20-year-old has four goals and twelve assists in all competitions for Los Blancos, including last summer’s Club World Cup, and he could surely flourish with more regular playing time, and once he gains more experience.