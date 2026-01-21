Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal were reportedly considering a move for the Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window.

Alvarez has been exceptional since joining the Spanish club, and he is one of the best strikers in the world right now. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to resurrect their interest in the player in the coming months.

They have invested heavily in Viktor Gyokeres, but the Swedish International has not lived up to expectations. His performances have been erratic, and Arsenal need a prolific goalscorer if they want to win major trophies regularly.

Alvarez has also been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool.

Julian Alvarez would be a superb signing

Alvarez has proven himself in the Premier League with Manchester City, and he has been exceptional for his country as well. There is no doubt that he is a top-class player and he could develop into a star in future. The South American is more than just a goal scorer; he is equally adept at holding up play and bringing others into the game. He is an expert at taking on defenders and scoring from free kicks. He could be the complete forward Arsenal have been missing.

David Ornstein has revealed on the Sky Sports Transfer Show that there is a scope for an attacking signing in future.

He said: “Arsenal were considering Julian Alvarez in the summer; his name came up. You could see that sort of player coming into Arsenal. If there’s going to be outward manoeuvring, then there is definitely scope for an arrival [in attacking positions].”

Alvarez set for Premier League return?

It will be interesting to see whether the South American attacker is willing to return to the Premier League. He is playing his best football with the Spanish club. However, Arsenal are certainly a bigger club, and they are more likely to compete for major trophies regularly. They have formidable resources and an exceptional team at their disposal. Alvarez could be tempted if an offer is on the table.

The Argentine striker has 40 goals to his name in 84 matches for Atletico Madrid.