Arsenal open to attacker exit but 28-year-old wants one last chance to prove himself

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are prepared to consider offers for Gabriel Jesus, according to The Daily Mail, with Brazilian giants Palmeiras expressing strong interest in re-signing their former academy product.



However, the 28-year-old forward is understood to prefer remaining in north London until the end of the season, believing he still has time to convince Mikel Arteta of his long-term value.

Gabriel Jesus is fighting to prove himself

Despite speculation about his future, Jesus remains an important squad member at Arsenal as they push for success on multiple fronts, including the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic competitions.

On Tuesday night, he delivered one of his most decisive performances of the campaign, scoring two goals in Arsenal’s impressive 3-1 Champions League victory over Inter Milan at San Siro.

His sharp movement, clever positioning, and clinical finishing served as a reminder of the qualities that once made him a coveted target for Arteta and a key figure under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Arteta favours Gyokeres but values Jesus’ experience

Arteta now prefers Viktor Gyökeres as his starting No.9, with the Swedish striker’s physicality and pressing intensity making him central to Arsenal’s attacking identity.

Even so, Jesus brings attributes that the squad still benefits from. Premier League title experience from his Manchester City days and his versatility.

In a squad where fitness concerns linger, especially around Kai Havertz, Jesus’s ability to operate as a winger, second striker, or false nine makes him a valuable rotational asset.

Whether this is the beginning of the end or a late-season resurgence depends on how he performs and how much Arteta still trusts him when the stakes rise.

“Probably…” – Mikel Arteta appears to confirm imminent Arsenal decision on “massive talent”