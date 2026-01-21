Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the 3-2 win against Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Brazilian playmaker Breno Bidon from Corinthians.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in South America and has a bright future ahead of him. His performance has attracted the attention of the North London club, and they could look to make a move for him this month.

Arsenal learn Breno Bidon asking price

According to a report via TEAMtalk, the player could cost around £21 million this month. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to pay up. There is no doubt that they have the financial resources to afford the young midfielder. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

The opportunity to join Arsenal will be exciting for the Brazilian as well. He will look to test himself at the highest level, and moving to the Premier League would be ideal. Arsenal have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in developing the South American playmaker as well.

Bidon could be a future star

The player has been compared to Barcelona star Pedri due to stylistic similarities. Arsenal could use a player with his skill set. They need more technical ability and ingenuity in the final third. The 20-year-old has been linked with multiple clubs recently, and Arsenal must act quickly in order to get the deal done.

They have put together a formidable team, but they are looking to improve further to dominate English and European football. Bidon would be a superb investment for them, and he could justify the outlay in future.

The £21 million asking price could look like a major bargain in future if the player manages to adapt to English football. Arsenal have already made contact to sign Bidon.