Arsenal are interested in selling the Real Madrid defender, Victor Valdepenas.

According to TEAMtalk, a move in January is unlikely, but Arsenal are targeting the 19-year-old defender and could make a move in the future.

Victor Valdepenas could be an asset

The towering defender is naturally a central defender, but he can also play as a left back. He has the tools to develop into a top-class player, and Arsenal could groom him into a future star. However, Real Madrid might not want to lose an elite talent like him. They have already handed him his senior debut earlier this season.

The Real Madrid Academy graduate has huge potential, and Real Madrid will hope to develop him into a first-team star. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for the 19-year-old central defender at the end of the season.

Do Arsenal need Valdepenas?

They are already well stocked in the defensive unit, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to make a move for the Spaniard. He needs first-team opportunities to continue his development, and Arsenal might not be the ideal destination for him right now. He should look to join a club where there is a prominent first-team role for him.

Real Madrid might not be able to provide him with Apple opportunities either. It would be ideal for the young defender to go out on loan and gain some valuable first-team experience.

He is a promising young player with a bright future, and sitting on the bench at a big club could be detrimental to his development. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.