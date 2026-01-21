(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reportedly enquired about Fenerbahçe striker Youssef En-Nesyri in the last 24 hours as Unai Emery frantically searches for attacking reinforcements.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Moroccan international will “decide his future soon” with several top European clubs circling.

Napoli and Juventus have also registered interest, but Villa’s late entry into the race signals a potential pivot in their transfer strategy.

The call comes as the Midlands club look to bolster their attack before the end of the transfer window.

With En-Nesyri boasting a physical profile similar to what Emery demands, he has quickly emerged as a serious alternative to Villa’s primary targets.

Villa have struggled to come to agreement with Besiktas for Tammy Abraham

The move for En-Nesyri appears to be a reaction to the stalling negotiations for Tammy Abraham.

Villa have been working on a deal for the ex-Chelsea forward, currently on loan at Besiktas from Roma, for several days.

While Romano confirmed that an agreement on personal terms has been reached with Abraham, striking a deal with the Turkish giants is proving difficult.

Villa officials even flew to Istanbul to negotiate, but a deal has not been agreed.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has also been linked with Aston Villa

Villa are keeping their options wide open, with Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta also on their shortlist.

The French striker has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Selhurst Park, alerting both Villa and Juventus.

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a move for Evann Guessand which makes a potential swap deal possible.

Who would be a better signing? Tammy Abraham vs Mateta vs Nesyri

The choice facing Unai Emery is difficult. Tammy Abraham offers the most romantic option; he knows the club, loves the fans, and has a proven track record in the Premier League.

However, his complex transfer situation risks dragging on until deadline day.

Player Apps Goals Assists Total G/A Tammy Abraham 26 13 3 16 Jean-Philippe Mateta 33 10 2 12 Youssef En-Nesyri 25 8 1 9

Jean-Philippe Mateta is arguably the most “in-form” Premier League option, offering immense physicality and hold-up play that would complement Villa’s wingers.

Youssef En-Nesyri, meanwhile, is a wildcard. An aerial specialist with elite jumping reach, he offers a different tactical dimension but lacks the English top-flight experience of the other two.

Tammy Abraham leads the trio for goal involvements in the 2025/26 season, producing the highest return despite playing fewer matches than Jean-Philippe Mateta.