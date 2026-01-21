Villa now want Chelsea flop to replace Boubacar Kamara

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action for AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly exploring a move for AC Milan midfielder and former Chelsea man Ruben Loftus-Cheek as cover for Boubacar Kamara.

The England international is being tipped as one name who could be available as an option for Villa this January with the news that Kamara could miss much of the rest of the season.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, which also suggests Unai Emery’s side could bring their former player Douglas Luiz back to Villa Park.

Luiz’s situation may be complicated, however, as he’s already on loan from Juventus at Nottingham Forest, so perhaps Loftus-Cheek is a better option for the club to consider.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek to move back to the Premier League?

Loftus-Cheek started brightly at Milan, but has faded somewhat, so it could make sense that he’ll soon be made available if the offer is right.

Even if some Villa fans would probably be glad to see Luiz back, the Mail notes that his relationship with Emery soured a bit towards the end of his time with the Midlands outfit.

Loftus-Cheek could end up being a smart signing if he gets back to his best, with the 29-year-old showing throughout his career that he’s capable of some superb performances at the highest level.

There’ll surely be other suitors in the mix for Loftus-Cheek, with TEAMtalk recently naming Newcastle as another possible contender for his signature.

After a spell in Italian football, it could be that we’ll soon see RLC back in England as he looks to revive his career.