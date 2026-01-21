Unai Emery during a press conference (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa may reportedly have been handed a major boost as Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has informed his club that he wants to leave.

The Frenchman has been a star performer for the Eagles in recent times, scoring 46 goals in his last 117 games for the club.

While it would be a blow to lose Mateta, it could be that Palace will find themselves having to back down as the 28-year-old will be out of contract in the summer, so able to leave on a free transfer.

Mateta seems to be pushing to leave now as well, and there doesn’t seem to be much sense in Palace keeping an unhappy player.

Aston Villa and Juventus in the race for Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer

See below as Fabrizio Romano has posted on X about Mateta having talks with both Villa and Juventus as he looks to leave Selhurst Park…

??? Jean-Philippe Mateta and his camp have informed Crystal Palace about desire to leave the club. Following talks with Aston Villa and Juventus, Mateta hopes for January move with decision now in Palace hands. Negotiations remain ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2QXj0uuuxO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2026

Villa are having a good season but could probably benefit from a more prolific option up front after a slight dip in form from Ollie Watkins this term.

Mateta seems ideal, but it will be interesting to see if he leans towards a bigger name like Juventus instead.

Another transfer blow for Crystal Palace

If Mateta leaves, it’s another big blow for Palace after they lost Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in the summer, and Marc Guehi to Manchester City this January.

Manager Oliver Glasner will also be leaving the club at the end of the season after recently announcing that he wouldn’t be signing a new contract.

Palace won the FA Cup final last season – the first trophy of their history – but are now facing a crisis as so many key figures from that triumphant side move on.