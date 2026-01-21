Aston Villa push for attacker made available for €40m by Premier League club

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have formally registered their interest in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, as Unai Emery intensifies his search for a new centre-forward ahead of the second half of the season.

The Frenchman has enjoyed an impressive campaign at Selhurst Park, and with Palace open to a sale at the right price, Villa are positioning themselves as a serious contender.

Aston Villa looking for an ambitious move

Crystal Palace could use Mateta’s departure to help secure Evann Guessand, the Villa forward who has been on their shortlist since last summer.

Guessand’s combinatio of physicality and technical quality appeals to Palace’s recruitment team, and moving Mateta on would create both the financial room and squad space to bring him in.

For Palace, Mateta is one of their most valuable assets. He has been involved in regular goals across the last two campaigns and has strengthened his reputation as a reliable Premier League finisher.

But with his contract situation and increasing interest from bigger clubs, the Eagles are now willing to consider offers, provided they meet the €40m mark.

Why Villa want Palace striker Mateta?

Emery is looking to add attacking depth to his team for the second half of the season.

With Villa heavily relying on goals from Ollie Watkins, Emery wants to add another option in attack as his team challenges on several fronts.

Mateta is known for his strong hold-up play, sharp movement and his physicality.

Villa have been exploring various options, including Tammy Abraham and other forwards across Europe, but Mateta is emerging as one of their most attainable targets this month.

Juventus have also shown interest in signing Mateta, particularly with injuries affecting their attacking department.

However, according to reports in Italy, the Turin giants are not willing to match the €40m fee Palace have set.

