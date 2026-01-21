Report: Chelsea add Premier League defender to shortlist as transfer plans intensify

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s search for a new centre-back has taken another step forward, with Marcos Senesi emerging as a serious option for the club, according to talkSPORT.

The Bournemouth defender, whose contract expires in June 2026, is being closely monitored as the Blues continue reshaping their defensive department under head coach Liam Rosenior.

The London club have already held advanced discussions with Rennes over highly rated French defender Jérémy Jacquet, who has become their priority target.

Chelsea expanding their defensive transfer search

However, given the complexities of that deal, Rennes’ asking price is expected to exceed the €64m they received for Jérémy Doku, Chelsea are sensibly broadening their shortlist.

This is where Senesi has entered the picture. The 28-year-old Argentina international is viewed as a smart, bargain option.

With his current deal running down and no renewal agreed, Bournemouth may choose to cash in rather than lose him for free.

Chelsea are well aware of this dynamic and believe the timing could work in their favour.

Barcelona and Juventus also interested.

Blues are not alone in their admiration for Senesi

European giants Barcelona and Juventus have both made enquiries in recent weeks, seeing him as a technically secure, left-footed defender who fits their respective systems.

Barcelona appreciate his ball progression and his ability to play in a high line, elements crucial to Hansi Flick’s structure.

Juventus, meanwhile, value his experience in Serie A and the fact he could arrive for a reasonable fee.

This growing competition means Bournemouth will feel no pressure to accept a low bid, even if Senesi’s contract clock is ticking.

Chelsea still favour completing a deal for Jacquet, but with negotiations proving difficult, Senesi is now considered a realistic and attainable alternative.

