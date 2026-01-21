(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve the attacking unit with the signing of the Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The French attacker has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, and Chelsea has now joined the race for his signature. As per football transfers, they have contacted the player’s representatives, and it will be interesting to see whether they come forward with an official offer to get the deal done. Aston Villa are also interested in the player.

Palace set Jean-Philippe Mateta asking price

Crystal Palace is prepared to sanction his departure for a fee of around €35-€40 million. It is a substantial amount of money for a player who will be 29. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea is prepared to pay the asking price.

It is no secret that they need more quality in the attack. They signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro at the start of the season, but neither player has been able to score goals consistently. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and Mateta could be a useful short-term acquisition. However, they will not want to be a premium for him. It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a reasonable deal.

Mateta could fancy Chelsea move

The opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for the French attacker. It would be a step up for him, and he will hope to compete in Europe with them.

Crystal Palace has recently lost key players such as Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi. Losing the striker would be devastating for them in the middle of the season. It is no surprise that they are demanding a premium for him. They are set to lose manager Oliver Glasner at the end of the season as well.

Mateta has 56 goals and 13 assists to his name for Palace. They will struggle to replace him in January if he moves on.