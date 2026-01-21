Facundo Buonanotte celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Yisa Alao has been linked with a move away from Sheffield Wednesday in recent months.

The 17-year-old youngster is highly rated across the country, and several top clubs are monitoring his progress. Liverpool and Manchester United have Alao on their radar.

Chelsea set to sign Yisa Alao

A report from The Star, the player is now in on a January transfer to Chelsea. Sheffield Wednesday will receive a six-figure fee from the Premier League club, and there will be substantial add-ons included in the deal.

Everton and Manchester City were interested in signing the 17-year-old as well, but Chelsea has won the race for his signature. The Blues have shown a willingness to invest in young talent in recent years, and they are looking to add to the formidable pool at the club.

Alao could be an asset for Chelsea

The wingback can operate both defensively and in a more advanced role. He was handed his first Championship start recently and impressed against Portsmouth. There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive at the highest level with the right guidance. He is unlikely to be a starter for Chelsea anytime soon and is expected to join the youth team. Chelsea have done well to develop young players in the past, and they will look to play a key role in Alao’s development as well.

The talented young fullback will be delighted with the move and will look to focus on his development, with his long-term future now sorted.

He will hope to force his way into the Chelsea first team plans in future. For now, he should continue improving through regular football at the youth level. If he manages to fulfil his potential with Chelsea, the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long-term.