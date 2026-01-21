Crystal Palace want 43-year-old coach to replace Oliver Glasner

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace appear to have made significant progress in identifying their next head coach, with BBC suggesting that Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has emerged as a prime candidate to replace Oliver Glasner, who has already confirmed he will leave Selhurst Park at the end of the season.



Glasner’s decision, announced earlier this month, marks the end of a successful yet turbulent chapter.

The Austrian tactician guided Palace to FA Cup and Community Shield success, cementing his status as one of the club’s most impactful managers.

His high-pressing, energetic style reinvigorated the squad, but ongoing disagreements with the board, particularly over recruitment strategy and long-term planning, ultimately proved too significant to overcome.

Crystal Palace believe Iraola is the ideal successor

Iraola fits the exact profile Palace are looking for as they prepare for the post-Glasner era.

The Spanish coach has earned widespread praise for his dynamic, intelligent style of football and the impressive transformation he has led at Bournemouth.

Despite having to work under tight constraints and losing key players, including star forward Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City earlier this month, Iraola has continued to develop Bournemouth into one of the Premier League’s most tactically impressive teams.

This consistency and ability to maximise limited resources appeals strongly to Palace’s hierarchy, who see in Iraola a manager capable of continuing the club’s competitive trajectory without requiring a huge financial overhaul.

Oliver Glasner’s exit leaves big shoes to fill

While Glasner’s exit will disappoint many supporters, the club recognises that replacing him with a modern, high-intensity tactician is essential to keep the squad’s momentum.

Palace are keen to avoid losing the progress made in the last two seasons and want a coach who can work within their model while elevating the team’s tactical standards.

Palace’s interest is real and strong. Iraola is admired across Europe, and the fact that the Eagles have moved quickly after Glasner’s announcement signals the club’s intention to secure an ambitious, forward-thinking replacement.

