(Photo by Valentina Claret/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai delivered a moment of pure intelligence on Wednesday night, scoring a brilliantly executed free-kick just before half-time to hand Liverpool the lead against Marseille and etch his name into the club’s recent history.

By finding the net from a dead-ball situation at the Stade Vélodrome, the Hungarian midfielder became the first Liverpool player since Trent Alexander-Arnold to score multiple direct free-kicks in a single season.

The goal was a masterclass in tactical awareness. Noticing that the Marseille wall was prone to jumping, Szoboszlai opted against a traditional strike over the top.

Instead, he struck a low, driven effort directly under the leaping defenders, catching goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli completely off guard.

This clever free-kick follows his stunning 30-yard winner against Arsenal earlier this season, cementing his reputation as the club’s new set-piece specialist.

Szoboszlai has stepped up to fill Trent’s void

Szoboszlai’s rise as a set-piece specialist carries even greater significance given Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid last summer.

For years, Liverpool relied almost exclusively on the scouser’s right boot to unlock stubborn defenses from set-pieces.

Since taking over the mantle, Szoboszlai has not just filled the void; he has arguably made the role his own.

His stats this season are nothing short of phenomenal, with the Marseille strike taking his Champions League tally to four goals and three assists in just seven games.

With seven goals and five assists across all competitions, he has become the creative engine that Arne Slot’s side desperately needed in post-Trent era.

The Steven Gerrard comparisons are growing louder

Beyond the statistics, it is the manner of Szoboszlai’s performances that has fans drawing comparisons to the legendary Steven Gerrard.

Wearing the iconic number eight jersey, the 25-year-old possesses the same blend of tireless energy, leadership, and long-range shooting that defined the former captain’s career.

Those comparisons gained further weight recently when Gerrard himself admitted he sees elements of his own game in Szoboszlai, praise that carries enormous significance at Anfield.