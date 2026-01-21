Footage screenshot via TNT Sports

Dominik Szoboszlai has given Liverpool the lead right before half-time with a fantastic freekick.

The goal, coming in first-half stoppage time, was a moment of pure brilliance from the Hungarian midfielder.

Having studied their opponents carefully, Szoboszlai knew Marseille’s wall would all jump, and he exploited it perfectly.

Positioned with precision, he struck the ball under the wall and into the back of the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

It was a flawlessly executed free-kick from a player who has been Liverpool’s standout performer this season.

Szoboszlai has been on phenomenal for Liverpool

The Hungarian captain’s impact on the pitch is increasingly backed by staggering statistics.

The free-kick takes his tally for this season to 4 goals and 3 assists in just 7 games so far in the Champions League.

His overall tally across all competitions has now risen to seven goals and five assists.

Beyond the numbers, it is his energy, creativity and versatility, that has made him indispensable to the Reds’ midfield engine.

Liverpool working hard to tie Szoboszlai to a new deal

Given his excellent performances, the club is reportedly moving quickly to secure his long-term future.

Liverpool are working hard to tie Szoboszlai to a new deal, despite his current contract still having several years left to run.

The hierarchy at Anfield is keen to reward the 25-year-old with improved terms that reflect his status as a key pillar of the squad.

With Europe’s elite clubs taking notice of his recent performances, Liverpool’s proactive approach signals their intent to keep the Hungarian maestro at the heart of their project for years to come.