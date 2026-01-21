(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jean-Philippe Mateta has officially told Crystal Palace that he wants to leave the club this month, according to the latest reports from Ben Jacobs.

The French striker, who has been a rare bright spark in a difficult season for the Eagles, has reportedly informed the board that he has no plans to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park.

Mateta had been prioritising a move to Serie A with Juventus, but the Italian giants saw an initial offer rejected.

Juventus proposed a loan deal with a conditional obligation to buy, tied to European qualification, which Palace dismissed immediately.

The South London club is standing firm on a permanent sale, valuing their star forward at approximately £40 million.

With the player now pushing for an exit, the club faces a race against time to secure a replacement before the window slams shut.

Chelsea and Aston Villa also linked with Jean-Philippe Mateta

The race for Mateta’s signature is fierce with Chelsea among the clubs interested in the player.

As per reports, the Blues have made contact with the player’s representatives to explore a deal as Liam Rosenior looks to bolster his attacking options.

While Chelsea has invested heavily in youth, Mateta’s proven Premier League physicality is seen as a high-value profile for the second half of the season.

Aston Villa also remains in the conversation. Unai Emery’s side have been working on a deal for Tammy Abraham from Besiktas for several days, but with negotiations stalling over the transfer fee, Villa have turned attention toward Mateta.

The Frenchman is viewed as an ideal alternative should the Abraham deal fail to cross the line.

Crystal Palace January nightmare continues

The Mateta transfer request is the latest blow in what has become a January nightmare for Crystal Palace.

Earlier this month, the club lost captain Marc Guehi, who completed a move to Manchester City.

That resulted in manager Oliver Glasner confirming he will not be staying at the club beyond this season.

Glasner’s announcement was followed by an explosive post-match rant against the club’s ownership, in which he accused the board of ‘abandoning’ the players.

Following a string of poor results and a shock FA Cup exit to Macclesfield, the relationship between the manager and the hierarchy appears to have reached a breaking point, leaving the club’s future in total mess.