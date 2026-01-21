Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly making Adam Wharton a top transfer target and are confident they will be able to convince him to join.

The highly-rated young England international has been a key performer for Palace in recent times, firmly establishing himself as one of the top talents in the country.

Wharton is also on the radar of Chelsea and Manchester United, as we’ve recently reported, but it seems Liverpool may be leading the race.

That’s according to Fichajes, who state that Liverpool are confident of persuading Wharton to join their project, where he’d have a key role to play.

Adam Wharton eyed by Liverpool as transfer suitors queue up

There’s clearly going to be no shortage of suitors for Wharton in the summer, in what could be another major blow for Palace.

Eberechi Eze left to join Arsenal in the summer, followed by Marc Guehi’s departure to Manchester City this month, while manager Oliver Glasner has also publicly confirmed he’ll be leaving at the end of his contract this summer.

If the south London side lose an important player like Wharton as well, it’s going to be a huge challenge for them to remain competitive at this level next season.

Still, there seems little doubt that the 21-year-old can go to the very top of the game, and that means he won’t want to remain at Selhurst Park for his peak years.

Liverpool may well see Wharton as an upgrade on someone like Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, and they’d surely pay big money to get him.

According to Fichajes, the Reds may have to pay as much as £65m for the former Blackburn Rovers youngster, though Football Insider have suggested he could even cost as much as £150m.

Wharton could also surely be an ideal signing for this Chelsea project as they target the best young players in the world, while he’d likely have a huge role to play at United, who have been weak in midfield for some time.