Andre Trindade has been linked with a move away from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to a report via Empire of the Kop, Liverpool is interested in signing the player, and he could cost around €30 million. Wolves are likely to struggle to keep hold of the Brazilian midfielder, especially if they go down to the Championship. They have had a disastrous campaign so far and are favourites to be relegated.

The Brazilian midfielder will look to compete at a higher level and stay in the Premier League. The 24-year-old has done well in the Premier League, and he has caught the attention of the defending champions. Clubs from Italy, Turkey, and France are also interested in him.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. It is no secret that they need more defensive steel and physicality in the middle of the park. The South American could be ideal for them. Andre was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool before he moved to Wolves. It remains to be seen if Liverpool can get the deal done this time around.

Liverpool have been using Ryan Gravenberch as a defensive midfielder, but the Netherlands International is more of a central midfielder, and he could do with more freedom. Signing a specialist defensive midfielder could allow the Dutchman to play in his natural role. The arrival of the Brazilian could bring out the best in the Liverpool midfielders.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for the South American as well. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. The asking price seems reasonable, and Liverpool should be able to afford him.