Liverpool forced to wait as January move for in-demand winger is blocked by his club

Liverpool’s pursuit of RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande will have to wait until the summer transfer window, according to The Independent.



While the 19-year-old winger has quickly become one of the breakout stars of the Bundesliga, Leipzig have made their stance crystal clear, Diomande is not for sale in January.

Diomande has been electric for Leipzig this season, registering six goals and two assists in the Bundesliga despite his age and limited top-flight experience.

The Ivorian teenager is already being spoken about as one of the next elite attackers to emerge from German football, a league that has produced stars such as Erling Haaland, Jamal Musiala, and Jude Bellingham in recent years.

Leipzig are only looking for a summer sale

Leipzig, known for refusing mid-season exits for key players, have reportedly informed all interested clubs that Diomande will only be considered for transfer after the current campaign.

Sources around the club say sporting director Rouven Schröder sees Diomande as “non-negotiable” until June, given Leipzig’s push for Champions League qualification and their preference for selling stars only when they can secure replacements.

Liverpool hold concrete interest in Yan Diomande

Liverpool are planning a major squad refresh in the summer, and wide attacker is near the top of the club’s shopping list, especially with the growing uncertainty around Mohamed Salah’s long-term future.

Salah, whose relationship with Arne Slot has reportedly faced tension following recent disagreements, could leave the club in the summer, and Liverpool’s recruitment team has prepared contingency plans.

Liverpool scouts have reportedly watched him more than a dozen times since the start of the season.

The Reds aren’t alone in the chase. Arsenal and Manchester United are also tracking Diomande and are expected to lodge interest when the summer window opens.

