"I spoke to him..." - Arne Slot drops intriguing hint over Liverpool star's role

Liverpool manager Arne Slot in a training session (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has appeared to hint quite strongly at more of a role for Mohamed Salah now that he’s back from AFCON.

The Egypt international had fallen out of favour earlier this season after a dip in form, and this at one point led to a major public falling-out between him and Slot.

This seems to be behind them now, however, with Slot suggesting he’s keen to bring Salah back in for tonight’s Champions League game against Marseille.

The Dutch tactician has been quoted by BBC Sport as discussing his options in attack ahead of that game, and playing down any ongoing issues with Salah.

Arne Slot hints at way back for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

“I am really happy and pleased he is back,” Slot said of Salah. “In his absence I think we have done quite OK in terms of hardly conceding any chances and starting to create more and more.

“If you create more and more, then it is really helpful to have Mohamed Salah. There has only been one who scored more for this club [who is alive] but I don’t think I can play Ian Rush still! Then it is really helpful to have him back.”

“It’s as normal as it’s always been, with one exception and that was Inter Milan.

“I spoke to him today and I’m happy to have him back because this season I’ve only had two wingers who’ve played more than 100 minutes in the Premier League and that’s Mo and Cody [Gakpo].

“Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz can also play in these positions, but if I asked Florian what was his favourite position he wouldn’t say left or right wing. Jeremie would be the same, but he’s shown what he can do off the right side.

“I saw today that Mo has 45 goals for Liverpool in the Champions League and the next highest is Virgil van Dijk with five. So it is nice to have him back, especially if he is able to reach those levels that brought him 45 goals again.”

Liverpool need positive Champions League campaign amid domestic struggles

Liverpool have not been at their best this season and it means their title hopes are already over, barring some kind of miracle.

Still, the Reds might well feel they could use this opportunity to focus all their efforts on a strong Champions League campaign.

LFC have a great history in this competition, having won it six times, and they reached the final three times under previous manager Jurgen Klopp.

Slot could do well to try to tap into that European history and give Liverpool something to cheer about in what has been an otherwise disappointing season.