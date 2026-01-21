Man City and Man United register interest in West Ham United star

West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

SportsBoom has revealed that Manchester City and Manchester United are both closely monitoring Mateus Fernandes, the highly rated 21-year-old midfielder currently emerging as one of West Ham United’s few bright sparks in a difficult season.



The Hammers are locked in a tense relegation battle, and Fernandes’ contract reportedly contains a relegation release clause, a detail that has alerted multiple elite clubs.

As per the report, both Manchester clubs are positioned to make a move if West Ham drop into the Championship.

While Fernandes is viewed internally as a long-term project with elite potential, his age, versatility and output have made him one of the most attractive young midfielders in the Premier League outside the top six.

West Ham United are in a tricky situation

West Ham find themselves in a challenging situation. With the club sitting at the wrong end of the league table, holding onto their best players is essential for survival.

However, SportsBoom claims the Hammers are open to negotiating an early exit in January if it prevents them from losing the midfielder for significantly less in the summer should relegation occur.

This creates a complicated scenario for manager Nuno Espírito Santo, who must balance the immediate need for first-team quality with the financial risks that come with relegation.

Mateus Fernandes has impressed for the Hammers

Fernandes has been one of West Ham’s most consistent performers this season, starting 19 of his 20 appearances in the Premier League. During that spell, he has contributed two goals and two assists.

While a January transfer remains possible, particularly if West Ham decide to cash in, the likelihood is that any major move will be delayed until the summer.

The outcome will depend heavily on the Hammers’ ability to avoid relegation, with Fernandes’ release clause becoming the key factor if their fight for survival fails.

