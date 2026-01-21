Talks held: Man United chiefs travel to Spain to discuss star's surprise potential return

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Marcus Rashford warming up for Barcelona, plus Man United logo
Marcus Rashford warming up for Barcelona (Photo by Alex Livesey, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Manchester United may reportedly be open to Marcus Rashford returning to Old Trafford after his loan spell at Barcelona.

According to a surprise report from Football Transfers, there was a meeting between Man Utd and Barca chiefs, with Rashford’s future one of the main topics of conversation.

Although Rashford has performed well at Barcelona, with the Catalan giants keen to keep him, it seems a return to United can’t yet be entirely ruled out either.

It may be that Barcelona will struggle to afford to sign the England international permanently, in which case he could perhaps return to be a part of the Red Devils’ squad for next season.

What’s the latest on Marcus Rashford’s future?

Marcus Rashford is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United
Marcus Rashford is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

According to Football Transfers, “Discussions took place between Man Utd and Barca over the possibility of the 28-year-old returning to the Premier League side at the end of the season, though the exact nature of these talks is unclear.”

It’s hard to know for sure what to make of this, but it seems MUFC are keen to keep this option open, even if many would have expected it to be unlikely that Rashford would ever play for them again.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United FC logo
Man United register “serious interest” in Spain star who has a €75m release clause
Pep Guardiola and 'breaking news' banner
Newcastle star is “definitely set on going to City”, claims transfer insider
Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action for AC Milan, plus 'breaking news' banner
Aston Villa exploring former Premier League star as option to replace injured Boubacar Kamara

It surely makes sense for the 28-year-old to stay at the Nou Camp after doing well to revive his career there, with the change of scene seeming to do him the world of good.

However, it might also be that Rashford’s improved form has made United think twice about selling him.

Could Marcus Rashford still be a star for Man United?

Rashford came up through United’s academy and spent his entire career with the club until he joined Aston Villa on loan midway through last season.

He then moved to Barca this term, but perhaps he could still have it in him to come back and win his place back in this United team.

Marcus Rashford's stats compared to Man United forwards
Marcus Rashford’s stats compared to Man United forwards (DataMB)

As the data graphic above shows, Rashford is actually out-performing both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in quite a few areas so far this season.

Rashford has seven goals and eight assists so far this season, and looks a far better option than Cunha in particular, with the Brazilian proving a disappointment since joining from Wolves.

Form this season Games Goals Assists
Marcus Rashford 27 7 8
Bryan Mbeumo 18 8 1
Matheus Cunha 21 4 2

Would you take Rashford back, United fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *