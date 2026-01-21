Talks held: Man United chiefs travel to Spain to discuss star's surprise potential return

Marcus Rashford warming up for Barcelona (Photo by Alex Livesey, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Manchester United may reportedly be open to Marcus Rashford returning to Old Trafford after his loan spell at Barcelona.

According to a surprise report from Football Transfers, there was a meeting between Man Utd and Barca chiefs, with Rashford’s future one of the main topics of conversation.

Although Rashford has performed well at Barcelona, with the Catalan giants keen to keep him, it seems a return to United can’t yet be entirely ruled out either.

It may be that Barcelona will struggle to afford to sign the England international permanently, in which case he could perhaps return to be a part of the Red Devils’ squad for next season.

What’s the latest on Marcus Rashford’s future?

According to Football Transfers, “Discussions took place between Man Utd and Barca over the possibility of the 28-year-old returning to the Premier League side at the end of the season, though the exact nature of these talks is unclear.”

It’s hard to know for sure what to make of this, but it seems MUFC are keen to keep this option open, even if many would have expected it to be unlikely that Rashford would ever play for them again.

It surely makes sense for the 28-year-old to stay at the Nou Camp after doing well to revive his career there, with the change of scene seeming to do him the world of good.

However, it might also be that Rashford’s improved form has made United think twice about selling him.

Could Marcus Rashford still be a star for Man United?

Rashford came up through United’s academy and spent his entire career with the club until he joined Aston Villa on loan midway through last season.

He then moved to Barca this term, but perhaps he could still have it in him to come back and win his place back in this United team.

As the data graphic above shows, Rashford is actually out-performing both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in quite a few areas so far this season.

Rashford has seven goals and eight assists so far this season, and looks a far better option than Cunha in particular, with the Brazilian proving a disappointment since joining from Wolves.

Form this season Games Goals Assists Marcus Rashford 27 7 8 Bryan Mbeumo 18 8 1 Matheus Cunha 21 4 2

Would you take Rashford back, United fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!