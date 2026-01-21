Man United register “serious interest” in Spain star who has a €75m release clause

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have set their sights on Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal, with Football Transfers reporting that the forward is now firmly on the club’s shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.



The 28-year-old, widely regarded as one of La Liga’s most intelligent and versatile attackers, has been monitored by United for several months and internal sources describe the interest as “serious.”

Oyarzabal’s current contract includes a €75 million release clause, a figure United are aware they may need to meet if Real Sociedad refuse to negotiate a lower fee.

Oyarzabal has impressed for Sociedad in La Liga

The Spanish international has been a central figure for La Real for nearly a decade, producing consistent output in goals, assists, and chance creation, while also maturing into one of the most reliable leaders in the league.

This season, he has continued to impress with his work rate, positional intelligence, and technical ability, once again ranking among La Liga’s most influential wide forwards.

Oyarzabal’s tactical flexibility allows him to operate across multiple roles, including left-wing, attacking midfielder and as a centre-forward.

Oyarzabal’s stats this season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes La Liga 17 6 3 1,499 Copa del Rey 2 0 0 132 Total 19 6 3 1,631

This adaptability makes him an ideal fit for a squad that continues to lack balance, identity and depth in the attacking third.

With Man United planning a significant rebuild under new football leadership and a permanent manager expected to arrive in the summer, players capable of performing multiple roles at a high level are considered priorities.

Man United expected to move in the summer

Sources close to the club indicate that United will only move in summer, as January spending has been deliberately minimal following Ruben Amorim’s exit and Michael Carrick’s appointment as interim manager.

The club wants to evaluate the squad properly before committing major funds but Oyarzabal’s name remains near the top of the list.

United spent heavily in previous windows, and after a quiet January, the expectation is that the Red Devils will invest significantly again to fix long-standing issues in the forward line.

With competition likely from clubs in Spain and England, United may need to act decisively but all signs point to the Premier League giants preparing a major bid in the summer.

