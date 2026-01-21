(Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Manchester United want to sign the Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

They are now accelerating their efforts to sign the player and have already submitted a formal £20 million offer, according to Fichajes. They are looking to get the deal done in January, and it will be interesting to see whether they can.

Ruben Neves is open to a move

The player is keen on the transfer and is ready to accept a pay cut to complete the deal. The 28-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League with Wolves in the past, and he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United. The opportunity to join the Red Devils will be quite exciting for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he will be able to compete at a higher level with them.

Man United need Neves

Manchester United need someone who can control the game from the middle of the park. The Portuguese International would be ideal for them. Apart from his ability to control the tempo of the game, he is excellent with his long-range shooting and set-piece delivery.

Neves could add a new dimension to the Manchester United midfield. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to return to the Premier League. He has the quality to thrive at the highest level, and he has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid as well. However, the Spanish club will not make a move to sign him this month. It seems that the player is ready to move on now and that gives Manchester United and edge in the transfer Race..